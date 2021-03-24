The investigation is ongoing.

DIANA, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental death that occurred Wednesday.

According to the UCSO, deputies responded to 937 Private Road 1112, just off Owl Road, near Diana.

When officials arrived on scene, they located a burned body next to a feed truck.

The UCSO says an extension boom on the truck was entangled in high wires, leading investigators to determine the individual was the victim of electrocution. Deputies believe the man may have been exiting the truck after it struck the wires, providing an electrical pathway to the ground.

Authorities learned from the land owner the truck driver had delivered feed to silos at this location several times in the past.

The deceased man was identified as Quinton Mischon Lipscomb, 52, of Sulphur Springs.