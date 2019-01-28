SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man in connection with a Sunday morning convenience store robbery.

According to the SCSO, deputies were called to the Indian Creek Mart in the 13600 block of Spur 364, around 10:50 p.m., on reports of an aggravated robbery.

Officials spoke with a female store clerk who said a black male, armed with a handgun, entered the store with black bandanna covering his face. The clerk told deputies the man pointed the gun at her and demanded money. He took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

The robber is described as being in his 20s, standing 5'5" and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He was wearing a gray jacket with a hood.

If you have any information on this case, please call the SCSO at 903-566-6600.