GOOD BOY! Longview Police Department K9, officer get 4th place in national drug detection competition

According to the LPD, Officer Anthony Minyard and his K9 partner Dalo came in fourth place in the National Narcotics Detector Dog Competition that was held May 29-June 2 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The event was put on by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA).

"The NNDDA started in 1978 in Nacogdoches, originating with 12 K9 handlers from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and has now grown to represent more than 2,500 members and 28 states throughout the United States, as well as members in Mexico and Canada," the NNDDA said on their website. "In addition to NNDDA-sponsored K9 training seminars held during the year, the NNDDA holds an annual training seminar where hundreds of K9 handlers come to attend the excellent training and friendly competition with each other."