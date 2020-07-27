OUTDOORS: Father-son team takes 11' gator in Smith County

Lindale’s Bob Staton and his son, Robert, are no strangers to adventure.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Lindale’s Bob Staton and his son, Robert, are no strangers to adventure. While they have traveled around the country hunting a myriad of animals their latest trip was homegrown on the Sabine River where the duo took an 11-foot, 400-pound alligator.

This adventure actually started in 1985 when the Statons were squirrel hunting along the old Sabine River channel. A then-10-year-old Robert was leaning back on a tree when he spotted a pair of eyes looking back at him from the water. He told his dad there was an alligator.

His father, in a cocksure tone, replied, “It’s just your mind playing tricks on you.”