East Texas mayor resigns due to harassment, assault claims

PALESTINE, Texas — The Palestine City Council will consider accepting the resignation of the town's mayor Friday following her announcement over this past weekend, citing allegations of assault and harassment.

In a statement posted to her official Facebook page, Mayor Dana Goolsby said she would be showing the community a big act of love by stepping down. She claims her ability to lead the city effectively was taken from her last August.

"I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault," she said on Facebook. "After Monday’s special meeting it was clear to me that my time as mayor had come to an end before my term has officially expired."

According to an agenda, the city council is set to consider accepting her resignation on Friday during a special called meeting at 3:30 p.m. The council will also consider approving a special May 7 election to fill the unexpired term of mayor.

She continued by saying she could not do good business for the city of Palestine under "these circumstances."

Goolsby said she has loved serving Palestine in every capacity over the years, and she is grateful to be a part of the city's history.