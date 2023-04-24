Party host shares thoughts after nine shots fired at 'after-prom' party

Nine teenagers were shot, and the homeowner said they helped each other out to get the injured to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER, Texas — Close to 250 students attended an 'after-prom' party where nine teenagers ended up injured after shots were fired. Police still haven't made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

CBS19 spoke to the host of the party, whose name we won't reveal to protect her identity.

"(They were) just having a good time like they should on their senior prom. It should be something that they should always remember, and it just turned into a disaster," the party host said.

A disaster that broke out early just after midnight Sunday morning.

"And the next minute they’re all running for their lives, and it was scary to watch. It was scary to hear," the party host said.

She said she's hosted parties for her son and his friends before – all with permission from other parents.

"I wasn’t going to let my kid go to the prom party until I found out it was your house. I was good with it, I’m going to let them go or whatever," the party host said.

None of the previous parties she's hosted have ended this way.

"I heard pow pow and I was in disbelief at first," the party host said.

That’s when partygoers started to run for cover. The party host said she ran towards the gunfire to keep everyone safe.

"They’re telling me that the shooter is by the camper, he’s shooting by the camper, he’s shooting by the camper," the party host said. "So I go by the camper and I’m running around the camper, I’m in the camper trying to find out where the shooter is out. I don’t what I was going to do with him when I got him, but I was trying to find him. I wanted to make it stop."

Nine teenagers were shot, and the homeowner said they helped each other out to get the injured to the hospital.

"They were so quick in acting and getting these kids to the hospital. It was amazing that they were able to get them out and get them out of there," the party host said.

Her son went back to school today and she said she’s grateful Jasper ISD had counselors available to talk to the students after a night that was supposed to be full of fun memories.