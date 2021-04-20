PATH reopens doors to assist East Texans in need

“I am so excited that after over a year of modified service, PATH will be reopening to our neighbors,” said Andrea Wilson, PATH Executive Director. “With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise and cases in East Texas falling every day, our staff, volunteers and I are looking forward to getting back to what we do best: providing the one-on-one support that our neighbors need when they walk through our doors. Since the pandemic hit East Texas, we’ve seen so many families that never needed assistance before come to PATH. That is a testament to all the people involved in this organization over the past 36 years who helped cultivate a reputation of kindness and compassion. Our neighbors in need knew there was an essential safety net already in place prior to the pandemic when they were slipping through the cracks.”