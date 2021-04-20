PATH reopens doors to assist East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas — PATH (People Attempting to Help) reopened their office to the public on Monday, April 19.
“I am so excited that after over a year of modified service, PATH will be reopening to our neighbors,” said Andrea Wilson, PATH Executive Director. “With COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise and cases in East Texas falling every day, our staff, volunteers and I are looking forward to getting back to what we do best: providing the one-on-one support that our neighbors need when they walk through our doors. Since the pandemic hit East Texas, we’ve seen so many families that never needed assistance before come to PATH. That is a testament to all the people involved in this organization over the past 36 years who helped cultivate a reputation of kindness and compassion. Our neighbors in need knew there was an essential safety net already in place prior to the pandemic when they were slipping through the cracks.”
The Choice Food Pantry will end drive-through service and return to in-person shopping inside the PATH. Individuals seeking food assistance are asked to bring an identification card, but it is not a requirement to receive food. Dental assistance, prescription assistance, and vision assistance will still be available by telephone only.
Individuals seeking assistance through these programs can contact Carol King, Emergency Services Case Manager, at 903-597-7284.
Those seeking utility and rent assistance can contact Araceli Flores, Emergency Services Case Manager, at Araceli_Flores@PATHHelps.org or call 903-597-7284.
Additional information regarding PATH’s programs and services, operating hours and special events can be found at www.pathhelps.org.
Volunteers, especially those who speak Spanish, are a critical need for PATH right now and for the foreseeable future.
PATH welcomes individuals, high school students seeking service hours and groups. To become a volunteer, please contact Mike Vasquez at Volunteer@pathhelps.org or call 903-617-2821 for more information.