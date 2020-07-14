Patrick Mahomes lands cover of GQ Magazine

Just last week, Mahomes signed the richest deal in sports history.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Super Bowl winner...Super Bowl MVP...NFL MVP...Record-setting contract...GQ cover man.

Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' face is everywhere and now, it's on the cover of GQ Magazine.

Mahomes is the subject of GQ's cover story, "How Patrick Mahomes Became the Superstar the NFL Needs Right Now."

"After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer: First sign a blockbuster new contract," the GQ profile reads. "Then prepare to repeat. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game’s brightest star began to find his voice—and prove that he’s as adroit off the field as he is on it."

A week go, @PatrickMahomes signed the most lucrative contract in the history of sports.



Today, he graces the cover of @GQMagazine and opens up to @SkipperClay about his $503 million contract, speaking out on BLM, and what he said to Roger Goodell: https://t.co/kBcf31xKN9 pic.twitter.com/50jhP8cRCU — Luke Leifeste (@lukeleifeste) July 14, 2020

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. At 24, Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl and the youngest player to ever win a Super Bowl and also an NFL AP MVP award. Mahomes was also named the MVP of the NFL's 2018 season.

Through Mahomes' first 31 games in the NFL:

24-7 record (.774%)

9,412 yards (303.6 per game)

65.9 CMP%

76 TD - 18 INT

17 300+ yard games

Super Bowl champion

Just last week, Mahomes signed the richest deal in sports history. The 10-year extension guarantees he'll wear the red and gold for the next 12 seasons. According to his agency, Steinberg Sports, the deal is worth up to $503 million. Mahomes' agency reports he'll get $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised.