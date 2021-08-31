REPORT: Patriots release QB, former NFL MVP Cam Newton

Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for New England.

BOSTON — The New England Patriots have released former NFL MVP Cam Newton, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reports Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots when they take the field in Week 1. Jones was selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after foregoing his senior year at Alabama.

Newton, a former Blinn Buccaneer and Auburn Tiger, played 15 games in 2020, threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns. He also recorded 10 picks. For his career (140 games), he's racked up 31,698 passing yards, 190 scores and 118 interceptions.