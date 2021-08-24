Jerry Jones pushes COVID-19 vaccination for the 'common good'

With several Cowboys players now on the NFL reserve/COVID-19 list Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says, "the common good" needs to take over in vaccination decisions.

FRISCO, Texas — A day after we got word of several Cowboys players entering the NFL's COVID-19 safety protocol team owner Jerry Jones made his feelings crystal clear on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely—until your decision as to yourself impacts negatively many others,” Jones said Tuesday morning during his weekly show 105.3 The Fan. “Then the common good takes over.”

Saturday night, the Cowboys announced that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins were forced to leave their preseason game against the Texans because of COVID-19 concerns. It was the Cowboys first virus issue of the season, and there was more fallout to come.

Both men left the stadium earlier today out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID related protocols, according to #Cowboys PR. https://t.co/Twp40k4fPO — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 22, 2021

Monday, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and safeties Israel Mukuamu and Malik Hooker, along with Watkins were added to the reserve//COVID-19 list. Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said a fifth player, pending a retest, could be added as well.

Meanwhile the Cowboys said on Saturday 93% of their roster has been vaccinated. Jones said Tuesday that all but four or five players are not totally vaccinated. The entire coaching staff has been vaccinated.

“I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society,” Jones said on his radio show. “We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.' Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”

The Cowboys aren't requiring proof of vaccination at home games at AT&T Stadium this year.