TYLER, Texas — The Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center will host the Peace of Mind Conference on Oct. 4 in Tyler.

The goal of the conference is to provide education and encouragement to people concerning mental health.

The 2019 conference is title "Let's End the Stigma."

Peace of Mind is the region's largest mental health conference, with more than 900 attendees each year. This year, our battle cry is 'end the stigma,' Chris Taylor of the Samaritan Counseling Center of East Texas said. "We all know that when those who are suffering do not get help, the crisis is magnified, families begin to suffer, work suffers, and there is little chance of getting better. But with the right help at the right time, people can and do get better, every day."

The conference brings in mental health experts to talk about the latest news in treatment as well as personal experiences with mental health.

"If you are a family member, friend or someone suffering from a mental health challenge, I have no doubt that you will walk away with a new community of people who understand, some new tools to use as you journey forward, and a desire to come back next year,” Taylor said.

The keynote speakers and session leaders for the conference will be:

Dr. Caroline Leaf - Communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist

Vanita Halliburton - Co-founder and executive chairman of Grant Halliburton Foundation

Rebecca Lincoln, LPC-S - Clinical Director SCCET

Dr. Jeffery R. Matthews, MD

Amy Pool - Grant Halliburton Foundation

Luanne Harms, LMSW

Chris Leg, LPC

There is no cost for the conference. However, those who wish to earn Continuing Education Units will be charged $10 at the door.

The conference runs from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and a exhibitor hall open at 8:30 a.m.

If you would like to attend, you can register by following this link.