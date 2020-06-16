The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on June 14 in Rusk County.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash Sunday around 9:12 p.m. on US-259, north of Henderson.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Ford F-150, Dante Tyrell Gaston, 21, of Nacogdoches was traveling south on US-259 and struck a pedestrian that had ran from the east side of the roadway into its path.

After impact, the vehicle was disabled in the right lane and was struck from behind by a 1999 Honda Accord driven by Jacoby Ray Taylor, 21, of Spring. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Enloe and was taken to Crawford Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

The crash remains under investigation.