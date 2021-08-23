House Bill 1927, allowing permitless guns, to go into effect Sept. 1

Currently, the majority of Texans are required to be licensed to carry handguns, regardless of whether they are open or concealed.

TEXAS, USA — A new Texas gun law allowing people to carry handguns without training or a permit goes into effect on September 1. The Texas House approved the final version of House Bill 1927, 82-62 earlier this spring.

At the start of next month, most Texans will be able to carry handguns in public without having a permit or going through training.

Governor Greg Abbot is calling it "constitutional carry" legislation. This is just one of the numerous pro-gun bills passed this year. Other measures passed include a bill that would remove suppressors from the state’s list of prohibited weapons, one that would bar government contracts with those who discriminate against the firearm industry, and a House bill that prohibits state and local governments from enforcing new federal gun regulations.

