Piggly Wiggly store to open in Athens

The beloved grocery store franchise is opening a second Texas location in Athens. Transitioning the prior Save A Lot to make room for more products.

ATHENS, Texas — Grocery shoppers in East Texas will soon have a new option.

Piggly Wiggly is prepping for its grand opening in Athens.

The grocery franchise is making a comeback to Texas. Opening a new location and bringing smiles to East Texans.

"People are coming in with a smile and all the options we got," Danielle Armstrong, head cashier of former Save A Lot said. "We got a lot of new stuff."

New products that come with the transition of becoming a Piggly Wiggly.

"We decided to change from a Save A Lot due to adding to our variety," Ron Jones, director of operations said. "In today’s market and today’s environment we need more variety."

But it’s not just the variety of new items that has customers going hog wild, it’s the nostalgia.

"We always shopped at Piggly Wiggly, and then I worked for Piggly Wiggly my junior and senior year of high school," Sharon Hudson, a customer said. "So it's something that I've really liked and a good memory."

A memory for many but a comeback for the franchise.

With the next one being…

"Our store in Sherman, Texas," Jones said. "The plans are right now to convert that Save A Lot as well. We're probably looking at late summer."

But as for Tyler or the rest of East Texas…

"Right now we don't have any plans," Jones said. "But I have talked to the folks that Piggly Wiggly because it is a franchise and they have talked to other grocers about adding there."

Now for the former Save A Lot employees, they can keep bringing home the bacon because they’ve all been given the offer to stick around.

"I've been with Save A Lot for three years," Armstrong said. "It's treated me really good and Piggly Wiggly will treat me a little better."

This new Athens location is currently open and employees ask that you excuse their mess. They anticipate being complete for their grand opening scheduled on June 4th.