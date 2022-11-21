Texas State Railroad Polar Express employee shares joys of the job

Joyce Jones has been a train attendant with the Christmas train ride for 12 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PALESTINE, Texas — There's a known saying: "Choose a job you love, and you'll never work a day in your life."

At the Texas State Railroad, the Polar Express is a popular holiday tradition in East Texas and part of what makes that tradition so special are employees who help put on the show.

Joyce Jones is a train attendant on the Polar Express, and at 79, she believes in doing what you love for a living.

"I have so much fun visiting with the children and the different people we have on our train," said Jones "I have people from all over the world coming to ride."

Jones has been a part of the Polar Express attraction at the Texas State Railroad for 12 years.

"Every year I say this is my last year on Polar," Jones said jokingly.

But each year she shows up to work with unmatched enthusiasm for a job that she originally thought was a short-termed gig.

"I worked at Rusk State Hospital and had been retired for five years," explained Jones. "They were doing a 'Thomas the Train' ride and needed people to work"

Jones responded to the ad, and worked the event. Three weeks later, she received a call asking if she would return for the Polar Express, which was new at the time.

"They said we’ll see you next weekend and I said when does this ride end and they said it don’t, you’re here so that’s why I’ve been here for 12 years and hope I can make it a few more."

With her imagination, spirit and passion for making people smile officials say Jones' car is often requested.