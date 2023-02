CBS19 will update as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police have identified the body of a woman who was found dead in the parking lot of a Tyler restaurant on Saturday.

According to the TPD, they responded to Clear Springs on S. Broadway Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

The woman has been identified as Samantha Atkinson, 34, of Tyler.