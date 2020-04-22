JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A man is dead following an incident with Jacksonville police early Wednesday morning.

According to the JPD, just before 1:30 a.m., an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the 600 block of Rusk Street.

Police say the driver, identified as Zavar Rashad Jones, 29, of Jacksonville, failed to stop and a short chase began.

The JPD says Jones came to a stop in the 200 block of Tilley Street and the ran into a wooded area. The officer requested assistance from other officers and began setting up a perimeter. When other officers arrived on scene, they searched for Jones and found him lying in a small creek unresponsive.

Officers pulled Jones from the creek and performed CPR while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

He was taken to a Jacksonville hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was ordered.

Police say no officers used any type of force during this encounter and the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.