Police say shooting death near Tyler State Park is result of two men in a relationship

Robert Price was arrested for murder following a shooting near Tyler State Park last week.

An Arlington man and the man he is accused of shooting to death near Tyler State Park last week were in a romantic relationship and argued loudly before the shooting, according to a statement from their roommate in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Robert Price, 51, was arrested for murder after a joint homicide investigation between the sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department. Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, died Monday after he came into the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14 in northern Smith County with at least two gunshot wounds, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Gas station security footage identified a GMC Terrain SUV as the alleged shooter’s vehicle. The GMC came out of the state park and into the gas station parking lot around 5:39 a.m., and the vehicle was still moving when the front passenger door opens and a gunshot is heard. A man, matching Snell's description, can be seen jumping out of the vehicle when a gunshot was heard and Snell's falls to the ground. The GMC then leaves the parking lot as Snell enters the gas station store, according to the affidavit.