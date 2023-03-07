Police search for missing Deep East Texas man last seen at Louisiana casino

Don’Tavia Bryant, 31, of Garrison, was reported missing by his family on March 1, according to the KTBS in Shreveport.

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Police are searching for a Deep East Texas man who was last seen at a Louisiana casino in late February.

KTBS said Bryant was last seen at the Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City on Feb. 25. Police said someone spoke to him on the phone Feb. 26 around 4 a.m.

His vehicle was found in the parking lot of Margaritaville Casino; however, his family has been unable to reach him, according to KTBS.