Police searching for suspect after woman injured in shooting at Nacogdoches home

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a shooting at Nacogdoches home early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 4500 block of E. Main Street to find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made, police said.