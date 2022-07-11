Police: Tyler man crashes into vehicles, leaves trail of feces in Dollar General parking lot

Officers later found an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and two empty Budweiser beer cans inside Burns’ truck.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — A Tyler man was arrested in Coffee City Saturday after police say he crashed into two vehicles while intoxicated at a Dollar General parking lot and defecated himself, leaving a trail of feces.

According to the Coffee City Police Department, Donald Burns was driving a Nissan pickup that crashed into two vehicles in the parking lot, missing several propane tanks by a few feet.

Burns had defecated himself and he had trail of feces around his vehicle, according to police. The crash also knocked one of the cars into the wall of the store and caused some merchandise to fall off the shelf.

Burns had been driving on State Highway 155 at a high speed before striking the other cars, police said.

Officers later found an empty bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey and two empty Budweiser beer cans inside Burns’ truck. They also learned he had five previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, police reported.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time, which is a third-degree felony, Coffee City police said.