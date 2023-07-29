Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects following armed robbery

Officials say the victim was held at gunpoint and was forced to surrender his belongings.

POLK COUNTY, Texas — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a group of people who robbed a victim at gunpoint Friday evening.

According to the PCSO, around 6 p.m., officials were called to the scene of an aggravated robbery on Rock Island Rd., in the Moscow area.

Officials say the victim was held at gunpoint and was forced to surrender his belongings.

The PCSO says the suspects were in a lifted black Chevrolet Silverado 4-door pickup. The truck had dark window tint, chrome rims and a black grille. Authorities say there were three robbers in all -- one who pulled the gun and two others in the truck.