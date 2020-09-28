PRIME 102: New restaurant to open at People’s Petroleum Building in Downtown Tyler

Prime 102 will open late this fall for weekday lunches and dinner service Monday - Saturday.

TYLER, Texas — The owners of the People’s Petroleum Building are pleased to announce the upcoming addition of a new restaurant to occupy the second floor of the iconic building on the Downtown Square in Tyler.

Operating Partner Steve Barnhart was introduced to the restaurant industry as a child, working alongside his grandmother at Kirby’s Steakhouse on Greenville Avenue in Dallas. He went on to spend 14 years with Del Frisco’s Dbl. Eagle Steakhouse, opening both the New York City and Philadelphia locations. He then assisted in fine tuning the reopening of Tavern on the Green in New York City in 2015.

“I’ve traveled all over the country opening restaurants, but I’m happy to have finally landed in beautiful Tyler, Texas," Barnhart said. "I recently purchased a home in the Azalea District and I’m here to stay.”

Prime 102 will offer a wide variety of menu items, including steaks and seafood. along with lighter fare. The Corner Bar @ Prime 102 will provide a place to meet for cocktails and casual dining.

Barnhart expressed his philosophy we are all here to serve and that people are what it’s all about and he is committed to ensuring that guests at Prime 102 receive a first-rate dining experience.

"Many restaurants have had to revise procedures and rearrange their dining rooms due to COVID-19, but Prime 102 is being designed with the health and safety of guests uppermost in planning," a press release said. "Management continues to monitor guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as well as our state and local authorities. At Prime 102, every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of diners at all times, but particularly during the COVID-19 situation. With almost 11,000 square feet of space, there is ample space for social distancing."

One of the owners of People’s Petroleum Building, Garnett Brookshire, stated, “We are so pleased to have Steve Barnhart at the helm of Prime 102 and are convinced that this will be a wonderful addition to our Downtown Square," Garrett Brookshire, one of the owners of the People's Petroleum Building, said.