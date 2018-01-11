SMITH COUNTY — R. Kelly Pace, a prominent attorney in the Tyler area, has died.

According to his law offices' website, Pace admitted and handled federal cases across Texas and is known throughout the state "as a legal expert in drug crimes resulting from illegal search and seizures."

Pace is also the author of a manual on search and seizures that is utilized by legal professionals throughout Texas.

News of his death was shared by his friend and assistant district attorney, April Allison Sikes on Facebook.

