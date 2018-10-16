JACKSONVILLE — Things were a little heated Monday evening at a meeting in Jacksonville.

Craft-Turney representatives and representatives with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) held an informational meeting addressing people's concerns following the "Do Not Use" order in Jacksonville.

The representatives spoke about what they could release, but many answers the community wanted were not able to be answered due to the investigation.

"Anything we say before that investigation is finalized, could jeopardize that investigation," a TCEQ representative said.

The room went from standing room only to less than half way full during the first hour of the meeting. Many people left when they realized the answers they really wanted were not going to be explained.

"We're scared," Shelia Warren, a customer that's been affected said, "I know it's frustration but we're scared because they won't tell us the truth about what's going on."

"We haven't known where to go shower. We don't know where to go eat," she added.

There was some information that was able to be released.

Craft-Turney personnel with the assistance of the TCEQ believe that the source of the contamination has been identified and that the necessary steps to isolate the source of the contaminant has been taken and have been completed.

Testing is being done on the water supply system daily to make sure the isolation is working.

The "Do Not Use" order has been lifted for the majority of those affected. Eleven customers will remain under that order. There is no time frame for when the order will be lifted.

Warren says her biggest question is how long the contaminant was in the water before they were ever told. According to her, a part of that contaminant is actually Chlorothalonil.

"[It's] a carcinogen," Warren said. "It has been known to cause cancer 20 years after being ingested by animals and humans."

People in the community have suffered from medical issues.

"I have had health issues in the last nine days but my neighbors, their grandchildren and things have had sores in their nose, headaches, stomach issues, can't keep food down, coughing up blood, sore throat, things like that," Warren said.

Another woman at the meeting says her two pets were vomiting blood before they died.

Warren is concerned about her daughter-in-laws pregnancy since she ingested the water and how it will affect her unborn grandchild, not to mention her other grandchild.

"I have a three-year-old granddaughter also in the same household with them," Warrene said. "She's got her whole life ahead of her too, so it scares me to death."

It seems that many people, while understanding of jeopardizing the investigation, left the meeting more frustrated and with more questions than answers.

