TYLER — The RBC Pro Challenge Presented by Oak Creek in Tyler is set to begin in two weeks at the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club.

The tournament runs from October 28 until November 4. There will also be a wild card tournament between October 19 and October 21.

This year's tournament features more than 25 professionals from more than 15 countries around the globe. At stake is $80,000 and an opportunity to go to the Australian Open.

The wild card tournament is open to women of all ages in both singles and doubles. The singles winner will receive a wild card in the qualifying rounds. The doubles winners will be able to compete in the main draw.

Registration must be completed by October 16. You can click here for more information.

The main tournament holds an important step heading into the next pro season. The RBC Tennis Challenge is the second leg of the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge. The players will be awarded points at the end of the tournament.

The player with the most points at the end of the three tournament challenge, which includes tournaments in Macon, GA and Las Vegas, will get a wild card into the Australian Open next year.

The Tennis Channel will broadcast the tournament live, beginning with the quarterfinals rounds on November 2. The final round will be on November 4.

You can find out more information on the RBC Pro Challenge by visiting the tournament's website.

© 2018 KYTX