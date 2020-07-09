East Texas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loving family

The celebration of this extraordinary East Texas culminated in a joyful rendition of 'Happy Birthday' and a bite of his favorite cake: German Chocolate.

TROUP, Texas — Nolan Smith is a relic from the Greatest Generation. At 100 year old, the World War II veteran has stories to tell.

"Daddy's got a lot of stories to tell about World War II, and about the kids that he spanked, and that he didn't spank," said Nolan's son Reggie Smith. "He loved all of [us] kids."

"I had a paddle, and it never got cold," Nolan said with his family laughing behind him.

In addition to serving in Hawaii during the Second World War, Nolan, who lives in Troup, was an educator and principal for 50 years.

Every time someone makes it to 100, many people ask how they made it so long. Each answer is different, but for Nolan, he said a healthy lifestyle with a loving wife helped to keep him going.

"I didn't ever drink or smoke," Nolan said. "I had a beautiful wife who was very attentive. Unfortunately, I don't have her any more."

For the family, getting to celebrate a milestone many families never get to experience is humbling. It makes them proud of their patriarch.

"It means a lot to the whole family. I mean, Nolan has been a mentor to everyone," Mike Phillips, Nolan's nephew said.

However, it was more than just the family who took part in the celebration.

"He's a man that you just don't see replication in this day and age," Reggie said. "Seeing the parade of students, and the hundreds of them come to the house to them how much they appreciate him."

Nolan may speak slow, but his mind is still sharp. Even at 100, he continues to be an inspiration to those around him.

"I'm glad that he's able to be here," Reggie said. "It's really something. It's a blessing to have him, and to know that the world is a better place because he's here."