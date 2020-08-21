x
REPORT: Comedy Central cancels 'Tosh.0', upcoming 12th season to be its last

The final 10-episode season will debut on Tuesday, September 15, at 9 p.m. CT.
Credit: Phil McCarten, Picture Group, Comedy Central
Comedian Daniel Tosh performs on Comedy Central's “Daniel Tosh: Happy Thoughts” at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on June 12, 2010.

LOS ANGELES — Comedy Central is canceling one of its most popular shows.

Following the announcement of the cancelation of "Drunk History," Variety reports "Tosh.0" will also end after the upcoming 12th season.

Tosh.0 is a weekly topical series hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh that delves into all aspects of the internet, from the ingenious to the absurd to the medically inadvisable.

"The cancellations comes despite the fact that Comedy Central picked the show up for four mores seasons back in January," Variety reports. "Series host Daniel Tosh signed an overall deal with the network at that time, but it is unclear if he will remain under that deal now that the show is ending."

The series began airing on Comedy Central in 2009. When it ends, it will have produced more than 250 episodes, according to Variety.

The final 10-episode season will debut on Tuesday, September 15, at 9 p.m. CT.

Variety reports ViacomCBS is working with Tosh and his team to shop the series to other outlets.

