TEXAS, USA — Ezekiel Elliott is one of several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott's agent confirmed the star running back's diagnosis.

Other players who tested positive have yet to be identified.

In early June, NFL Commissioner Goodell told all 32 NFL teams to hold training camps at their home facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys and Steelers are scheduled for the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 and will be the first two teams to report in late July.

The Texans will face Whitehouse High School alum Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs to open the season on September 10, a team they held a 24-point lead against in the AFC divisional round before Kansas City rallied to a 51-31 victory.