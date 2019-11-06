TYLER, Texas — CBS19 will host a town hall with Tyler City Council District 3 candidates Shirley McKellar and Pamela Phoenix on June 13. The town hall will be live on the CBS19 website, app and Facebook page.

On May 4, the candidates faced each other in the May election along with candidate Dalila Reynoso. It was the first contested election in the district in over a decade.

McKellar received the most voted, 234, compared to 173 for Phoenix and 133 for Reynoso. However, McKellar failed to captured the majority of votes, prompting the runoff.

"I am excited that the community gave me the percentage that I received and that I am in a position to be in a runoff with Ms. McKellar," Phoenix told the Tyler Morning Telegraph after last month's election.

Ed Moore, who currently represents the district, has endorsed Phoenix.

The runoff is set for June 29.

Early voting will be at the R.B. Hubbard Center from June 17-June 21 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and from June 24-June 25 between 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

On election day, the voting locations will be at Jones Elementary and T.J. Austin Elementary. Voting begins at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

The town hall on CBS19 will be on June 13. During the event, voters will be able to ask questions to the candidates via Facebook Live.

