Rusk Rural WSC issues boil water notice

Water system officials will be notify when it is no longer necessary to boil water

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Rusk Rural Water Supply Company has issued a boil water notice.

According to Rusk Rural WSC, the affected areas are CR 2323, CR 2324, CR2325 and some customers on FM 752 and CR 2310.

The boil water notice is being issued due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

Water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Bottled water can also be purchased in lieu of boiling.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water customers will be notified.