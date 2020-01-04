TYLER, Texas — Before you put your stimulus money to good use, beware of scam artists trying to pocket your money.

During the COIVID-19 pandemic, some emotions may run high and fears can be heightened. This is the perfect formula for scammers to take advantage of people.

"There's an opportunity for them to access your information, access your bank accounts, scary and to do things that you might not do normally," Mechele Mills, CEO and President of East Texas Better Business Bureau.

Mills says with money from the stimulus package coming for millions of Americans, now is the time thieves are likely to prey on people.

"They may proceed to try to access different types of information from you," Mills said.

Some of the most common methods scammers use are phone calls, fraudulent mail and fake websites.

"It's just a new twist on an old scam," Mills said. "They're impersonating somebody who seems to be authority and saying, 'Hey, if you want to get your stimulus check, click on this link.'"

Scams can also occur after you receive your money. You might be persuaded to buy supplies or enhance IT systems if you work from home.

"These scam artists are going to count on you not thinking logically and thinking emotionally and clicking on these links or responding to these emails or mail or phone calls," Mills said.

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the money will be deposited into people's bank accounts.

If you have filed your taxes electronically, the IRS has your bank account information on file. Officials say, money will be deposited within three weeks.

Those who have not filed taxes electronically can expect a check in the mail within six to eight weeks.

To verify companies that are trustworthy, visit www.bbb.org.