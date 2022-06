According to the LPD, Riley Jones, 14, is considered a runaway.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen.

She stands 5'5, and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Police have released no information on how long she's been missing or where she was last seen.