CCC sale in Tyler offers discounted items for East Texas families

More than 1,000 families contributed gently-used items so they can be scooped up by other families at a discount.

TYLER, Texas — It's a special time of the year where parents can grab great deals -- the semi-annual Children’s Clothing Consignment Sale held at the Oil Palace in Tyler.

Known as the CCC sale, people can come items like clothes, books, strollers, and toys at reduced prices anywhere from 50 to 90% off.

Stay-at-home moms Laura Watson and Tess Murphy started the CCC sale in 2002. Now, families from across East Texas fill the more than 30,000 square feet of space and turn their gently used items into cash. They can also meet their own children’s clothing needs at affordable prices.

"Lots of the families that we see can go and buy stuff at Walmart or target or whatever, and can pay $10 or $15 for a pair of jeans, but here they can get the designer jeans that they want for that same $10 or $15. It stretches that budget," Murphy said.