Seville Farms lays off more than 200 employees companywide, including 71 in Winona

TEXAS, USA — Seville Farms laid off 71 employees at its facility near Winona this month, as part of a larger "mass layoff and/or plant closing" at a total of three of its locations.

The layoffs affected 227 people, at farm locations near Winona and in Los Fresnos and Mansfield, according to a letter Seville Farms sent to the Texas Workforce Commission to inform the state agency about the layoffs that took place July 20. The letter didn't provide specific information about which facilities might be closing.

Attempts to reach company representatives on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but the letter said the move was a result of "unforeseen business circumstances including notice from a key customer of the loss of its account."