Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 85-year-old man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing elderly man.

According to the SCSO, Bruce E. Scruggs, 85, of Timpson, was last seen on Farm-to-Market Road 2026 in a gray 2013 Dodge pickup with the Texas license plate number: CHS3569. The truck also has a silver toolbox with a visible dent.

He stands 6'2, weighs approximately 210 and has green eyes with sliver hair.

