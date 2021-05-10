Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help locating wanted people

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 936-560-4636.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two wanted people.

According to the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Rodolfo Madera Gonzalez is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon – family violence a 1st degree felony.

The warrant was issued Sunday for Gonzalez after deputies and investigators responded to a female that had been stabbed.

Gonzalez had gotten into an argument with his wife because she wanted to go to church. The argument escalated and Gonzalez is accused of stabbing his wife with a screwdriver numerous times in the front and back of the body, according to the sheriff’s office.

The assault occurred in the 300 block of County Road 6108.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Gonzalez is believed to be driving a 2007 gray Dodge Ram ½ ton pickup truck with license plate number BS9-9021.

Gonzalez is believed to be on the run and has possibly left the area. He is also wanted on a violation of a protective order, a 3rd degree felony.

The sheriff’s office is also searching for 3-year-old Charles Seth Alexander of Timpson for several burglary and theft warrants out of Nacogdoches and Shelby County.

Alexander was involved in several thefts in the northern part of Nacogdoches County during the months of December 2020 through March 2021.

Alexander is known to hang out in the Timpson area.