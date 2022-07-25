Law enforcement identifies suspect who fired shots in Love Field, forcing airport evacuations and re-screenings

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the shooter was the lone injured person, and the scene is no longer active -- but airport flight operations are still suspended

DALLAS — A 37-year-old woman fired off several rounds with a handgun near a ticket counter in Dallas Love Field airport at 10:59 a.m. on Monday before being shot by a Dallas Police officer and taken to Parkland Hospital to have her injuries treated, police said.

Law enforcement has identified the suspect to WFAA as Portia Odufuwa.

In a press conference shortly after noon on Monday, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the woman was dropped off at the airport and changed clothes in a restroom before approaching a ticket counter and firing a handgun.

It's not clear where the woman was aiming with her shots, or what her motive might have been, Garcia said, noting that the woman's shots did not strike anyone else in the airport.

Shortly after firing her weapon, Garcia said a Dallas Police officer shot at the woman and struck her in her lower body.

Garcia reported no other injuries from the shooting at the time of his press conference.

Video shared on social media in the wake of the reported shooting incident showed people crouching inside of the airport and taking cover after apparently being told to "run."

Sources tell WFAA that there may have been additional injuries in the chaos that ensued in those moments. Ambulances could be seen arriving at the airport at around 12:30 p.m.

The shooting caused widespread flight and security delays, as the airport had to be evacuated and all travelers had to be re-screened.

At 11:11 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Love Field over security concerns. As of 1:45 p.m., the ground stop was still in place for Southwest Airlines' inbound flights, the FAA said. Southwest flights bound for Love Field were being held at their departure airports.

Around 1 p.m., Dallas Love Field tweeted that all flight operations had been suspended, and the airport asked passengers to "refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field."

Travelers were being asked to check with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status.

The Transportation Security Administration shortly before 12:30 p.m. reported that Love Field agents had evacuated everyone from the airport and were "in the process of rescreening all travelers through airport security checkpoint."

Around 2 p.m., TSA officials said "normal airport security checkpoint operations have resumed," thought flight operations were still suspended.

At least part of the airport was evacuated in the immediate wake of the shooing, a North Texas police chief reported. Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron, a former Dallas Police Department commander, tweeted about 11:20 a.m. that he "just got evacuated of Love Field after an apparent shooting."

"Family is safe," Geron tweeted. "TSA did a great job."

Additional video shared to social media revealed would-be passengers taking cover and crouching in an area between the airport and the tarmac.

