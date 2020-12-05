TYLER, Texas — A Tyler woman received the keys to a brand new home, courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

DeMetria Givens has two young sons. She has always rented, including when she was a child. However, she long dreamed of giving her children a house of her home.

“When we build a Habitat home, we are creating a community for these families,” said CEO Jack Wilson. “Many of our homes include single mothers and it’s so important for them to have a decent place to raise their children.”

Givens and her family did help to build their new home with 300 "sweat equity" hours. Volunteers from First Christian Church of Tyler also gave a helping hand to build the new home.

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat chooses its homeowners on three criteria.

“First, we look at the applicant’s level of need. We also look for families who are willing to put in sweat equity hours and review their ability to repay the loan with an affordable monthly payment,” Wilson said.

The home is the 109th home built by Habitat for Humanity in Smith County since 1989. Habitat for Humanity is currently building the 110th and 111th homes. You can apply for one of the homes by following this link.