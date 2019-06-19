TYLER, Texas — The South Tyler Rotary Club will host its End-of-Rotary-Year Luncheon Celebration on Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at the First Christian Church, located at 4202 South Broadway Avenue.

The Club plans to honor the following recipients for its End-of-Year Community Awards:

·Early Educator – Aerial Jones, W.D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Awards

Secondary Educator – Debbie Elrod, Robert E. Lee High School

First Responder – William “Bill” Steinmiller, Tyler Police Department

Community Care Giver – Grady Stewart, Hospice of East Texas

Service Above Self – Josh Hill, Smith County Sheriff’s Office

South Tyler Rotarian of the Year – TBA on June 24

In addition, the Club will recognize its outgoing 2018-2019 board members and welcome its incoming 2019-2020 board members. Current Board President Amanda Folmar has been instrumental in helping this club increase its membership to over 100 members and its community activities. Incoming Board President Jeff Johnston expects to continue these service actions and to pursue other service-related endeavors.

Lunch is provided by Kawa's. End-of-Year recipients and their special guests will be covered, but other friends and family are invited to come to the luncheon at $15 per person.