'Green debris' drop-off area accepting storm damage cleanup in Rusk County

HENDERSON, Texas — *Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on June 16, 2023.

A green debris drop-off area has been designated west of Henderson for Rusk County residents.

According to the Rusk County OEM, homeowners who have been affected by recent storms can dispose of tree and brush debris at the site located behind the airport off CR-417d.

"Green debris" accepted at the drop-off area are listed below:

Limbs

Leaves

Logs

Plants

The drop-off area is specifically for homeowners and is not for commercial or business use. Rusk County OEM urges businesses to utilize appropriate disposal methods for efficient storm-related waste management.

Rusk County OEM also said spoiled food should be disposed of through your normal trash service not at the green debris site.

Rusk County OEM said the drop-off site will be open from Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.