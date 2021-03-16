BE PREPARED: Storms expected to roll into East Texas overnight

Make sure to download the FREE CBS19 mobile app to stay up-to-date on the weather in your area!

TYLER, Texas — While we'll have a mild start to the day on Tuesday, be prepared for strong, or even severe storms to roll into East Texas overnight.

A few breaks in cloud cover will occur throughout Tuesday afternoon helping temperatures rise to the low 80s for the second day in a row.

While a stray shower or storm is possible Tuesday evening (9 p.m. - midnight), the bulk of the storm activity will arrive overnight and into the first part of Wednesday.

On St. Patrick's Day morning (5 a.m. - 8 a.m.), our severe weather chances increase to a 2 out of 5 (slight) risk, meaning the threat is a little greater.

For Wednesday morning, hail, thunder and lightning, straight-line winds, and a brief tornado or spin-up are all possible under this threat.

How are risks measured?

Marginal Risk (Green) - An area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity. Slight Risk (Yellow) - An area of organized severe storms, which is not widespread in coverage with varying levels of intensity. Enhanced Risk (Orange) - An area of greater (relative to slight risk) severe storm coverage with varying levels of intensity. Moderate Risk (Red) - An area where widespread severe weather with several tornadoes and/or numerous severe thunderstorms is likely, some of which should be intense. This risk is usually reserved for days with several supercells producing intense tornadoes and/or very large hail, or an intense squall line with widespread damaging winds. High Risk (Magenta) - An area where a severe weather outbreak is expected from either numerous intense and long-tracked tornadoes or a long-lived derecho-producing thunderstorm complex that produces hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread damage. This risk is reserved for when high confidence exists in widespread coverage of severe weather with embedded instances of extreme severe (i.e., violent tornadoes or very damaging convective wind events).

The good news is the stormy activity will clear out Wednesday afternoon leaving sunny skies and a beautiful end to the week.

