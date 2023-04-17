Tatum community in mourning after tragic loss of beloved student-athlete

Braden Mimbs, a junior at Tatum High School died Friday night, leaving the community in disbelief.

TATUM, Texas — The Tatum community stood together as they mourned the tragic passing of friend, teammate and loved one -- Braden Mimbs.

Mimbs died Friday night, leaving the community in disbelief.

"We're all hurting, we're all going through and just being able to come together and pray together it helps a lot," pastor Nakia Smith said.

Mimbs, a running back and linebacker, proudly wore No. 5 for the Tatum Eagles football team.

"He was very respectful," Coach Whitney Keeling said. "He was really talented. He's one of those guys who's gonna show up and do extra work every day."

As Mimbs was about to wrap up his junior year, Coach Keeling said he had aspirations of playing college football.

"Friday was the first day that we went out and did spring football, so he actually got to be with his teammates one last time," Coach Keeling said.

Coach Keeling got to check in with the Mimbs family.

"We had a good cry together yesterday morning, and, you know, they're grieving for sure," Coach Keeling said.

The district is making counselors available for those who need to talk.

"We'll have time to talk and reflect and grieve and we'll dedicate our season to Braden for sure," Coach Keeling said. "Because that's the way that he would have wanted it."