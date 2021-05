The clinic will be held Friday, May 21 at the Auxiliary Gym inside the TISD Coliseum.

TATUM, Texas — Tatum ISD will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 12–18-year-olds.

According to the district, the clinic will be held Friday, May 21 from 4p.m. – 6p.m. at the Auxiliary Gym located inside the TISD Coliseum.

Parents need to be present for consent and they may also be vaccinated if needed.

For more information and to sign up click here.