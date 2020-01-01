TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Police Department man was arrested Monday for a deadly shooting out of Louisiana.

According to the police department, Sean Johnson allegedly shot his girlfriend to death over the weekend.

Police received a tip that he was dropped off at Town North Apartments. After speaking to a person at the apartments and confirming he was there, police responded to the scene and took Johnson into custody without incident.

Johnson is currently in the Bi-State Jail awaiting extradition to Louisiana.