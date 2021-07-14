Church leaders to march at Texas State Capitol for unity amid political divide

“We're bringing biblical moral ground back to the capitol,” Williams said.



Which is why Beaumont Pastor Michael Cooper said he didn't hesitate to join in.



“The cry is that there's division,” Cooper said. “The cry is that they're not on the same page the cry is that nothing's moving forward. The cry is that no one communicates.”



“They said we are bringing church members, we're bringing up families. This thing took off and has just caught fire and we're expecting at least 3,000 out here tomorrow,” Williams said.



Julia Rodriguez will be in that number.



“The entire nation is looking at what's going on in Texas, and so if you know there can be a big groundswell of voices of Texans going to the capitol and saying we're not down on what's going on right now,” Rodriguez said.



Julia and thousands of other Texans said they're doing their part to protect democracy and defend freedom, and it'll all start with prayer.



“Pray for the peace of mind for our state. We need prayer right now,” Cooper said.



There are other conversations and beliefs surrounding the legislative session.



“They will be knocking on every single door of every representative that is still here while they are doing that,” Williams said



Rodriguez said she looks forward to being a part of the change she wishes to see.



“You have to use your voice, and you have to put your feet on the ground.