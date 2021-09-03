Texas falls behind in nationwide look at vaccine distribution

Out of 50 states, Texas is currently last. Here's why.

TEXAS, USA — The race to herd immunity against COVID-19 is on. Governor Greg Abbott said that by early May, anyone who wants to be vaccinated should be able to.

This announcement comes at the same time the CDC data shows Texas as the last of the 50 states in vaccine distribution.

George Roberts with Net Health says his hands are tied. “I can only vaccinate as many people as I get supply for,” he said.

For every 100,000 people, Texas has received 31,903 doses. This is 474 fewer doses than Georgia — the state just ahead of us in distribution.

The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) tells us that they’ve been asking the CDC for more vaccines since January, and were told that our state’s ration is based off of the adult population back in 2018.

Our state's population has grown by more than one million people since then, so our ratio is no longer accurate. DSHS says this could explain why the supply just isn't there.

“We’re using [the vaccine] as fast as we can get it," Roberts said.

As for Gov. Abbott's projection for widespread vaccine availability by early May, Roberts said, “I think that that's pretty good to me right now. Based on that we've worked through our waiting list. That's a pretty good indicator right now. I would submit that Texas is doing about as good of a job as can be expected under these circumstances.”