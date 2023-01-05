East Texas school leaders sound 'Mayday Alert' to support additional funding to pay teachers

While there is only one month left in the Texas legislative session, there is still time for lawmakers to allocate more of the state’s record $32.7 billion surplus.

TYLER, Texas — A grassroots coalition of school districts and public-school advocates sounded a “Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!” alarm today to urge parents, teachers, district team members, and other supporters to contact state lawmakers about providing more funding for Texas public schools.

While there is only one month left in the Texas legislative session, there is still time for lawmakers to allocate more of the state’s record $32.7 billion surplus to public education.

“We appreciate that lawmakers have already set aside additional funding for public education this year, but it isn’t nearly enough to keep up with inflation,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said during a news conference attended by representatives from numerous East Texas school districts. “That’s why we’re issuing this call of concern to all Texas K-12 school constituents to contact their lawmakers during this last month of the session to seek additional fiscal support for our teachers and students.”

According to the Texas Consumer Price Index, from June 2019 to February 2023, inflation in Texas increased by 17%. In 2022, the Legislative Budget Board estimated that current school funding is at 2014 levels when adjusting for inflation. Schools have seen fixed costs such as utilities, insurance, and fuel rise dramatically in the past several years.

“Just like in most corporations, employees get a cost-of-living raise,” Tyler ISD trustee Lindsey Harrison said. “So should school districts. With no increased funding since 2019, school districts have trouble keeping up with inflation. Our students deserve better. Every child in Texas deserves the best education, and how can we continue to give them that without the correct funds to keep up with the times?”

At the same time, the school employee shortage has grown to include teachers and other positions such as bus drivers, custodians, aides, and special education staff members. School district compensation for these valued team members has not kept pace with inflation because school districts have yet to receive additional revenue.

“School professionals who serve our children deserve our support, and they need to know that their school leaders are doing all they can for them,” Dr. Crawford said. “Doing nothing and expecting different results is NOT an option. If there was ever a time to call or email your elected representative or senator, now is that time.”

“A strong public school system is crucial to the business community,” Tyler Chamber of Commerce President Henry Bell said. “The development of a well-educated workforce is crucial to continuing the growth and economic wellbeing of the East Texas area.”

Supporters of public schools are encouraged to take 15 seconds to access this link which will send a request to their individual state lawmakers seeking more funding for public education.