Gov. Abbott adds ERCOT billing error correction as emergency item for legislative session

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced he is adding an emergency item to the legislative session to correct ERCOT billing errors as a result of the deadly winter storm.
The item, which is added for the 87th Legislative Session, includes "any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices,” the governor said in a statement.
Last week, the Public Utility Commission decided not to reverse $16 billion in overcharges from ERCOT after it kept energy prices high for 32 hours after the weather improved. ERCOT charged the maximum price of $9,000 megawatts per hour over 32 hours, according to the commission’s independent market monitor.