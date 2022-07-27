x
Gov. Abbott gives Uvalde school district $1.25 million grant for counseling

Students and faculty affected by the tragic shooting will have resources to counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach.

AUSTIN, Texas —  

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) is providing $1.25 million grant to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD).  

Students and faculty affected by the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School will have resources to counseling, trauma-informed care, crisis intervention, and community outreach. 

A district-wide, trauma-informed counseling program will also be established to ensure Uvalde students receive support services and counseling within the UCISD. 

"As the community of Uvalde continues to heal, Texas continues working to help improve security and aid in the recovery among students and educators," Abbott said. "This new source of funding will provide critical support to students, staff, and faculty in Uvalde as they continue to process the trauma from that day and grieve for the innocent lives lost. Working together, the Uvalde CISD will be better equipped to offer the assistance and resources the community needs to heal." 

The Governor's PSO will also promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose a risk to Texans. 

For more information on PSO's programs and operations, visit the Governor's Public Safety Office website

